American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.80.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,029,000 after acquiring an additional 827,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Water Works by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Water Works by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,463,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 932,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.52. 1,253,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $93.90 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.70 and its 200-day moving average is $122.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.