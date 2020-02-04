American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Pictet North America Advisors SA

Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,095,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,553,000 after purchasing an additional 196,138 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 924.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after purchasing an additional 138,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott upped their target price on American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

American Water Works stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $135.57. 401,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,693. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $122.63. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12 month low of $93.90 and a 12 month high of $137.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

