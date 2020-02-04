America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.31.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

NASDAQ:CRMT traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.48. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,604. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $725.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.79. America’s Car-Mart has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $114.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 713.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the 4th quarter worth about $282,000. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.