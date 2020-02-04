Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.5% of Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 837.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,373,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,534 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,513,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,718,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 70,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,808,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

AMP traded up $5.16 on Tuesday, reaching $172.63. 63,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,454. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $168.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.17. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.57 and a 52-week high of $173.75. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMP. Cfra increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

