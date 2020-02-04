Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $190.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price upped by research analysts at Argus to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Argus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

AMP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.90.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $167.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ameriprise Financial has a 1-year low of $121.57 and a 1-year high of $173.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.17.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

