Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Purchased by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV raised its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amgen were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 62.8% in the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 19,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 30,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Amgen by 10.1% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 24,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 14.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 76.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock traded up $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $221.77. 52,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,931. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.29. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

