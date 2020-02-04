Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. decreased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $194.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Amgen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $4.93 on Tuesday, hitting $221.81. 2,563,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,931. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99. The company has a market cap of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.29.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is 39.14%.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

