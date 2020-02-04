Aminex (LON:AEX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.98

Aminex plc (LON:AEX) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and traded as high as $1.15. Aminex shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 7,502,199 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.98 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Aminex (LON:AEX)

Aminex PLC, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas reserves primarily in Tanzania and Europe. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its property portfolio includes the Ruvuma, Kiliwani North, and Nyuni exploration licenses located in Tanzania; and the Valeni and Viktorovka oil and gas fields in the Republic of Moldova.

