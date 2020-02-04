Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,110,675,000 after acquiring an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,834,000 after acquiring an additional 223,001 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 37.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 802,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,621,000 after acquiring an additional 219,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 75.5% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 209,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

ADI opened at $110.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $117.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.70. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.51 and a 12 month high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil S. Novich sold 25,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $3,049,726.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,966.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

