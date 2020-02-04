Analysts’ Downgrades for February, 4th (AMAL, AMTB, ARAV, ASML, ASRT, SHW, TTM, TTOO, TXMD, UFI)

Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, February 4th:

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Mercantil Bank (NASDAQ:AMTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amerant Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates through its subsidiaries, Amerant Bank, N.A., Amerant Investments, Inc. and Amerant Trust, N.A. The Company provides deposit, credit and wealth management services to individuals and businesses primarily in the U.S., as well as select international clients. Amerant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation, is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida. “

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Assertio Therapeutics, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It develops and markets a product for the treatment in neurology, orphan and diseases of the central nervous system. Assertio Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Depomed Inc., is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from a positive rating to a neutral rating.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Tata Motors is India’s leading automotive manufacturer. “

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “T2 Biosystems, Inc. is an in vitro diagnostics company. It has developed a technology platform that is designed to offer a rapid, sensitive and simple alternative to existing diagnostic methodologies. The Company uses its T2 Magnetic Resonance platform, or T2MR, that enables rapid detection of pathogens, biomarkers and other abnormalities in a variety of unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum and urine, and can detect cellular targets. It operates primarily in the United States. T2 Biosystems, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on creating branded prescription, generic prescription and over-the-counter products targeted exclusively for women. It is developing three advanced hormone replacement products designed to alleviate the symptoms of and reduce the health risks resulting from menopause-related hormone deficiencies. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida. “

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a hold rating to a sell rating. DZ Bank AG currently has target price on the stock.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

