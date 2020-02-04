Analysts Expect Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) to Post ($0.63) Earnings Per Share

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $43.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.63) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Applied Therapeutics an industry rank of 83 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

In other Applied Therapeutics news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLT. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 17,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APLT stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.01. The company had a trading volume of 296,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,663. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85. Applied Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $55.85.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Therapeutics Company Profile

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

