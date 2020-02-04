Analysts Set CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) Price Target at $21.50

CNO Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CNO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim lowered shares of CNO Financial Group to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Joel H. Schwartz sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $31,266.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $429,810.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 105.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

CNO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 1,233,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,868. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.28. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.01 and a twelve month high of $19.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.77% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

