Analysts Set Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) Target Price at CHF 95.42

Novartis AG (VTX:NOVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is CHF 95.75.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a CHF 85 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 91 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America set a CHF 104 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price target on Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 1-year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1-year high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.