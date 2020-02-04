Analysts Set PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $158.50

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.54. 1,966,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.24. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.29, for a total transaction of $304,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,224,283.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vicki C. Henn sold 3,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.96, for a total value of $565,747.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.