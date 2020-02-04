Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Anavex Life Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,584,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the previous session’s volume of 834,395 shares.The stock last traded at $3.28 and had previously closed at $2.86.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AVXL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Anavex Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,831 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 783,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 149,644 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 468,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 294,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.94% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease, Rett syndrome, epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis.

