ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Holdings Boosted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,387,000 after buying an additional 12,859 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.71. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.