Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Cut to $314.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from $319.00 to $314.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANTM. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $325.77.

Anthem stock opened at $266.43 on Friday. Anthem has a one year low of $227.16 and a one year high of $317.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $297.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.40. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Anthem will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

