APIS (APIS) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last Week

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last seven days, APIS has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One APIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, IDAX and IDEX. APIS has a market cap of $14,680.00 and approximately $262,761.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get APIS alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000597 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000793 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000068 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS (APIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,026,205 tokens. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official . APIS’s official website is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.