Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 4.3% of Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Apple were worth $32,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 685,179 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.55.

Shares of AAPL stock traded up $10.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $319.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,670,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214,292. The company has a 50 day moving average of $302.70 and a 200 day moving average of $249.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1,350.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.56 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

