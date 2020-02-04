APR Coin Reaches Market Cap of $64,260.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. APR Coin has a market capitalization of $64,260.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00020388 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00119806 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000619 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 55.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 11,106,817 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

APR Coin Coin Trading

APR Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

