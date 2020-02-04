Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.97

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.97 and last traded at C$9.44, with a volume of 35083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a current ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.20 million and a P/E ratio of -17.06.

Aptose Biosciences (TSE:APS) (NASDAQ:APTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.5116832 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

