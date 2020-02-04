Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,713 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 6,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $306,958.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,676 shares of company stock worth $1,612,249. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $44.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

