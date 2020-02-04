Archrock Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Archrock has a payout ratio of 77.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.4%.

Shares of Archrock stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.41. The company had a trading volume of 51,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,255. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $8.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 2.81.

In other Archrock news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $49,828.35. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,187,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,649,524.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 261,110 shares of company stock worth $324,823 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AROC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

