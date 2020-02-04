Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Announces $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th.

Arconic has a payout ratio of 3.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arconic to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.43. 61,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.42. Arconic has a 52-week low of $16.66 and a 52-week high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55 and a beta of 1.52.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP W Paul Myron sold 10,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total transaction of $312,465.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,153.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Albaugh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,837. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARNC. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Arconic in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.44.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

