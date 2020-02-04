Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 6%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.77, approximately 6,514 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 85,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.
RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.
