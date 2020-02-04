Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Price Up 6%

Arcus Biosciences Inc (NYSE:RCUS)’s stock price rose 6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.49 and last traded at $9.77, approximately 6,514 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 85,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,180.37% and a negative return on equity of 38.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences Inc will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 672.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 38.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $163,000. 45.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.