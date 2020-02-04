Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Given Buy Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada set a $91.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.14.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $76.08 and a 12 month high of $105.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.76.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 47.12%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,450 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.46, for a total transaction of $132,617.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,939. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 1,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $185,302.08. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 67,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,826.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,493 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,652. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 63,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 13,580 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

