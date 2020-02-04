Artis Turba (ARTIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,120.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Artis Turba token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market cap of $201,317.00 and approximately $2,120.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Artis Turba has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.65 or 0.03018420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00198982 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029878 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00128187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,085,380 tokens. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com . Artis Turba’s official message board is medium.com/artisturba

Buying and Selling Artis Turba

Artis Turba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

