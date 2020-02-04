Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.33 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) will post earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.24) and the lowest is ($1.44). Ascendis Pharma A/S reported earnings per share of ($0.87) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($4.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.91). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 29.04% and a negative net margin of 789.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 83.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.7% in the third quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 51.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period.

Shares of ASND traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,964. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.00 and a 200 day moving average of $115.63. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 0.67. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The company has a quick ratio of 15.75, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

