ASSA ABLOY AB/S (ASAZY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 5th.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. 79,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,498. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.91.

Get ASSA ABLOY AB/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.