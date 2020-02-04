Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and traded as high as $0.39. Atico Mining shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 26,203 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 million and a P/E ratio of -37.00.

About Atico Mining (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

