AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Sicart Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Sicart Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 3.9% of Sicart Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.63. 1,407,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,131,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

