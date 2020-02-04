AudioCodes Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 1,715 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 921% compared to the average daily volume of 168 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AudioCodes from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ AUDC opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of 176.10 and a beta of 0.69.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. AudioCodes had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $411,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,622 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 37,722 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AudioCodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,142,000. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

