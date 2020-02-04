AudioCoin Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week (ADC)

AudioCoin (CURRENCY:ADC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 4th. In the last seven days, AudioCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One AudioCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. AudioCoin has a market cap of $180,791.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of AudioCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045798 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00067328 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000751 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00070903 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,255.29 or 1.00410450 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000630 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001576 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AudioCoin

AudioCoin (CRYPTO:ADC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 27th, 2014. AudioCoin’s total supply is 980,733,271 coins. AudioCoin’s official website is www.audiocoin.eu . AudioCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurovine

AudioCoin Coin Trading

AudioCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AudioCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AudioCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AudioCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

