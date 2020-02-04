Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.80.

A number of research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXSM stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.62. The company had a trading volume of 285,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,592. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $109.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.15 and a beta of 3.44.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

