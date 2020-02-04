Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $93.87, approximately 823,812 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 855,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.
AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.
The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,906,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 566,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.
Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.