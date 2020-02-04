Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.98 and last traded at $93.87, approximately 823,812 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 855,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -58.30 and a beta of 3.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.15). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 263.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,690,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,935 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,906,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 647.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 654,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,622,000 after acquiring an additional 566,738 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,671,000 after acquiring an additional 250,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,238,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

