B. Riley Initiates Coverage on DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DRRX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on DURECT in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded DURECT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.40.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 595,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.33 million, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 2.13. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $1.91.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.78 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 119.34% and a negative net margin of 105.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DURECT will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DURECT during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in DURECT by 51.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,829 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

