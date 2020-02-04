Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Sells C$84,000.00 in Stock

Balmoral Resources Ltd (TSE:BAR) Director Darin Wagner sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,835,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,190,756.70.

Darin Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Darin Wagner sold 100,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.47, for a total transaction of C$47,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Darin Wagner sold 80,000 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$30,400.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Darin Wagner sold 154,290 shares of Balmoral Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.42, for a total transaction of C$65,187.53.

TSE BAR traded down C$0.03 on Monday, reaching C$0.44. 962,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,024. Balmoral Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$0.10 and a one year high of C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million and a PE ratio of -31.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Balmoral Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, and palladium deposits. Its principal project is the Detour Trend gold project located in Quebec.

