Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) Trading Up 7.2%

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) were up 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.91 and last traded at $15.76, approximately 162,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 213,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BAK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.51 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.64.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Banco Bradesco stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BAK)

