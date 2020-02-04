Bank of America Boosts Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Price Target to $270.00

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Raytheon from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $227.60.

Shares of NYSE RTN traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.21. 1,493,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,786,417. Raytheon has a 1 year low of $166.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.28.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.63%.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after buying an additional 11,482 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,521,000 after buying an additional 93,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 21,333.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

