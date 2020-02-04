Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) is LS Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 686,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,028 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 5,485,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 995,454 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $1,719,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $32.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.29.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

