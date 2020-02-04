Bank of America Raises The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 12,332,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,577,408. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. The Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 45.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,097 shares of company stock valued at $9,887,839 over the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.