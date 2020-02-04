Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 6th

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Bank of Marin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Marin Bancorp to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. 15,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,219. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.74 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $598.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.26% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 million. Analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMRC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

In related news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norma J. Howard sold 1,430 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $65,679.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,243 shares of company stock valued at $643,057. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

