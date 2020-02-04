Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited offers bank and wealth management services. It provides retail and corporate banking products and services as well as wealth management solutions comprising trust, private banking and asset management. The company operates primarily in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.40.

NYSE NTB traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.88. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTB. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $69,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

