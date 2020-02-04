Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 103,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $45.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,482,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,776,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.65. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.