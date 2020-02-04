Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.04 and last traded at $31.67, 990,506 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,253,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.11.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BZUN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.14.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 23.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 69,922 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 196,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,689,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 189,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 15,920 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Baozun by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

