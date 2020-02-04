Barclays (LON:BARC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC) in a research report released on Friday, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price on shares of Barclays and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a top pick rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 252 ($3.31) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 210.83 ($2.77).

BARC stock traded up GBX 1.68 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 169.68 ($2.23). 20,339,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 178.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 162.27. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

