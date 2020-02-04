Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €61.00 ($70.93) price target by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on BAS. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €65.95 ($76.69).

Shares of Basf stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €62.18 ($72.30). 1,666,508 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.56. Basf has a 52-week low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 52-week high of €74.61 ($86.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

