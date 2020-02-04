Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Trading Up 2.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc (TSE:BHC) was up 2.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$37.42 and last traded at C$37.13, approximately 368,231 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 472,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.19. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion and a PE ratio of -21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.7700001 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.