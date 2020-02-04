Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

Bearing Lithium Corp (CVE:BRZ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.19.

About Bearing Lithium (CVE:BRZ)

Bearing Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metal deposits in North America. It primarily explores for lithium and potassium deposits. The company's principal project is the 18% owned Maricunga project that comprises 4,463 hectares of old code and new code tenements covering a portion of the Maricunga Salar in northern Chile.

