Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Receives €102.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €102.00 ($118.60).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Independent Research set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €3.70 ($4.30) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €134.40 ($156.28). 189,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €67.90 ($78.95) and a 1-year high of €137.90 ($160.35). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €129.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of €107.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.24.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.